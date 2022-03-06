NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man was charged in connection with a fiery crash on Friday that left two passengers dead.

The crash happened on the FDR Drive in Manhattan around 4:30 a.m. Police said 33-year-old Daquan Allen was driving a 2006 Infiniti M35, heading north near East 74th Street, when he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a concrete barrier.

Officers arrived to find the car engulfed in flames. Kesha Montez, 35, of Yonkers and 29-year-old Mahogany Robinson, of Columbus, Ohio, were pulled from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday police announced Allen, of the Bronx, had been charged with reckless driving.

PIX11’s Aliza Chasan contributed to this report.