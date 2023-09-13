THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Bronx man was arrested in connection with the random assault of a teenager on a city bus, according to the NYPD.

Police said 48-year-old Louis Monroig approached a 13-year-old girl on a Bx8 bus in Pelham Bay back in July and punched her in the head.

The victim refused medical attention. Monroig faces assault charges, according to authorities.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.