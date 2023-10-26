THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Bronx man is accused of shooting at an off-duty police detective while they were both driving on the Long Island Expressway back in September, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

The off-duty detective was driving behind 40-year-old Alexis Morillo in the left lane of the Long Island Expressway near the Cross Island Expressway on Sept. 17 around 12:20 a.m., officials said. The detective passed Morillo on the right before re-entering the left lane, according to authorities.

Morillo then got into the middle lane, drove up to the officer and began shouting at him, officials said. That’s when Morillo allegedly fired a shot, striking the passenger side of the detective’s car, according to authorities.

Morillo then sped off and exited the Long Island Expressway before reentering the roadway heading westbound, officials said. The detective, who was following him, called 911 and gave them Morillo’s license plate number, according to authorities.

Officials said the detective lost sight of Morillo near the Horace Harding Expressway. The car Morillo was driving, which was registered to his girlfriend, was later found abandoned in Astoria, according to authorities.

Morillo called an Uber to take him from Astoria back to the Bronx, officials said.

Morillo has been charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless driving and unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle. Morillo faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted, according to authorities.

Morillo is expected back in court on Nov. 20.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.