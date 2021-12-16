Bronx high schoolers bring joy, gifts to kindergarteners in holiday tradition

THE BRONX — Nearly 100 high school seniors walked about a mile to give the gift of Christmas to dozens of kindergarteners and first graders Thursday.

It’s a longstanding tradition, though COVID interrupted it.

In their blue Santa hats and wrapped gifts in hand, the seniors from All Hallows High School made their way up the Grand Concourse to bring Christmas to the youngsters at Christ the King School.

The kids didn’t know what was in store, as Santa and the Grinch trailed behind.

The seniors delivered their gifts to Santa before they were distributed to the kids, each called up by name, cheering each other on.

It was pure joy for the kids, and the older students that helped make it happen.