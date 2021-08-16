Bronx girl, 7, who died from body trauma had 5 prior ‘aided’ cases for injuries: source

BROOKLYN — The grandmother of 7-year-old Julissia Batties — whose battered body was discovered in a Bronx apartment last Tuesday — said the medical examiner has denied her attempts to claim the body and plan a funeral for the little girl.

Yolanda Davis said she’s been told the girl’s mother and aunt were going to make arrangements.

“This is wrong,” Davis fumed on the phone to PIX11. “This child died in the custody of her mother!”

The grandmother’s call came as PIX11 learned the little girl had been “aided” five times in the past by emergency responders. It’s not clear what kind of treatment she had received in the months and years before her death, but a law enforcement source told us she had “five, prior ‘aided’ cases.”

Batties had been living with her mother in the Bronx since March 2020, when the pandemic started, even though the mom had numerous complaints filed against her with the Administration for Children’s Services.

The grandmother had raised the child in Brooklyn for the first, six years of her life, picking her up at the hospital when Batties was five days old.

No arrests have been made in the girl’s death, but more details are emerging about what the child’s mother told police and emergency medical personnel when they responded to a 911 call last Tuesday, Aug. 10.

According to a law enforcement source, Batties was discovered “lying face up on a bedroom floor, unconscious and unresponsive” at New York City Housing Authoritys’s Mitchel Houses on Alexander Avenue in the Bronx.

The source read from a synopsis of the incident:

“The 35-year-old mother claimed at 5 a.m., the child fell and hit her head on a desk.” “At 8 a.m., she (the girl) began to vomit and defecate on herself, before she passed out,” according to the mother’s statement in the report.

At 8:58 a.m., a call was made to 911 and an ambulance responded.

The source said the death was ruled “suspicious,” because of bruising and trauma found on the girl’s “face, arms and torso.”

It’s been reported the girl’s 17-year-old half brother admitted punching the 7-year-old girl in the face eight times the morning of her death, because he was annoyed she kept going to the kitchen for snacks.

According to our law enforcement source, the half brother made statements to NYPD detectives before the autopsy was conducted.

The medical examiner ruled Batties’ death was a homicide, with the cause attributed to abdominal trauma, old and new.

The girl was living in the apartment with her mother, half-brother, and her 1 1/2 year old brother. She and the smaller child have the same biological father.

The dad, Julius Batties, sobbed when we met him on Friday inside his mother’s apartment.

“Why did they do that to my child?” he cried.

He had not been allowed to stay in his mother’s home while she was caring for the young girl nearly six years, because the biological mother had filed numerous domestic violence complaints against him. He said they were fraudulent.

The source told PIX11 it’s not uncommon in child abuse deaths for there to be a delay in making an arrest. Investigators will compare all statements with evidence from the scene.

