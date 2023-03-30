THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx Latina who’s an educator and author is inspiring other women recreate their lives.

Gloria Rodriguez shifted her career path and changed her life in her 40s. She says you can do it too in your 40s, 50s, 60s and beyond. It’s never too late to make your dreams happen.

Rodriguez is a Brooklyn-born Puertorriqueña who describes herself as a feminist and community activist. Her mission is to help other women find their true purpose in their professional and personal lives.

What drives her to help other women is her own story of self-discovery. Rodriguez changed her life at the age of 40 when her mother was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer. She resigned from her job as a fashion marketing executive.

As a single mother, Rodriguez said it was scary to change her life. She enrolled in graduate school majoring in counseling psychology and never looked back.

Rodriguez is the founding director of Womxn Up! It’s the first women’s center at Bronx Community College. Womxn Up! offers wellness workshops that teach women mediation, journaling about their feelings and life goals. It also helps women connect with each other in support groups.

A professor at the Bronx Community College for the past 24 years, Rodriguez saw a real need for women to restructure and realign their lives. Rodriguez is a positive force to the students there, where more than 50% are women and 65% of the student population is Latino.

Rodriguez’s message is that anybody at any age can be their best selves. The key is start now.

Rodriguez is all about healing and empowerment. She even wrote a book called “You Are More Than Good Enough.”