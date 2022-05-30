THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police arrested a worker at a Bronx day care center on child pornography charges.

On Monday, they asked for help from the public to get additional information about 32-year-old Silfredo A. Castillo Martinez. Police charged him with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

He worked at a Decatur Avenue day care center from July 2011 to May 22. Castillo Martinez’ home address is listed as the same location as the day care facility. Anyone with information on Castillo Martinez has been asked to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).