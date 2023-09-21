THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Bronx day care owner accused in the fentanyl poisoning of four children is set to appear in front of a judge Thursday morning.

A 1-year-old boy, Nicholas Dominici, died following his exposure to fentanyl at Divino Nino day care on Friday. Federal prosecutors said the day care, run by 36-year-old Grei Mendez, also housed a major drug operation.

The owner allegedly called her husband and another person several times before calling 911, according to a federal complaint. Mendez and her husband’s cousin, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, are facing federal charges.

Police are still looking for Mendez’s husband.

