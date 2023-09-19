NEW YORK (PIX11) — Grei Mendez, the owner of Divino Nino Day Care in the Bronx, called her husband twice before she dialed 911 to help three unresponsive children who didn’t wake up from their nap after fentanyl exposure on Friday, according to a federal complaint filed Tuesday.

The complaint charges Mendez and her husband’s cousin, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, with conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death. Authorities said surveillance footage showed Mendez’s spouse, who is unnamed, coming into the day care empty-handed before first responders and police arrived. Seconds later, authorities said the husband was seen running out of a back alley of the day care, carrying two shopping bags weighted down with contents.

The three children were raced to the hospital, two of them revived with Narcan. But 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici could not be saved and died at Montefiore Medical Center.

The federal complaint alleges Mendez lied during her interview with police and federal agents, telling them she cleaned the day care approximately six days a week, suggested the kilo presses found in the day care could have been left by a prior occupant, and falsely stated that no one, including her husband, had come into the day care on Friday.

The complaint also said Mendez deleted approximately 21, 526 messages from an encrypted messaging app that covered a period between March 30, 2021 and Sept. 15.

Authorities said the drug operation was ongoing between July and September at the day care.

