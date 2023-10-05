BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three suspects charged in connection with the death of a 1-year-old boy after he was exposed to fentanyl at a Bronx day care were expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Grei Mendez, her husband Felix Herrera Garcia, and Carlisto Acevedo Brito are facing multiple charges. They were also indicted in a federal case.

Mendez is the owner of Divino Nino day care, where four children were exposed to fentanyl on Sept. 15. Nicholas Dominici, 1, died after being exposed. Three other children were revived with Narcan at area hospitals, police said.

Authorities say Mendez, Garcia, Brito, and a fourth suspect were running a drug operation out of the day care. Drugs were found hidden in a closet and in a trap door on the floor where the children would nap, police said.

Garcia had initially fled but was later captured in Mexico and sent back to New York City to face charges.

