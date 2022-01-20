Bronx DA tossing 133 more cases tied to ex-NYPD detective accused of framing innocent people

FILE – In this April 24, 2019, file photo, former New York City Police Department Detective Joseph Franco, center, leaves a Manhattan Supreme Court courtroom, in New York. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office said Thursday, April 15, 2021, that in the coming weeks, it will move to vacate and dismiss about 100 cases in which ex-Detective Franco served as a key witness. (Alec Tabak via AP, File)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — More than 100 felony cases were dismissed by Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark today, the latest in a wave of dismissals connected to former NYPD Detective Joseph Franco.

Franco is accused of framing innocent people in his cases, and has already been indicted for perjury in Manhattan. Cases connected to Franco were previously dismissed in Brooklyn and Manhattan, and Clark already dismissed 124 cases previously.

More than 250 cases are still under review, according to a statement sent by Clark’s office.

“We did not want to dismiss or vacate out of hand all cases he was involved in; we investigated those that hinged on his testimony and sworn statements,” Clark explained in a statement. “[Franco’s] compromised credibility suggests a lack of due process in the prosecution of these defendants, and we cannot stand behind these convictions.”

Bronx Supreme Court Justice David Lewis granted the motion to dismiss the felony cases against the133 defendants, who were indicted between 2011 and 2015.

Franco, who worked as an undercover narcotics detective in the Bronx from 2011 to 2015, was indicted in April 2019 on multiple charges of perjury, offering false instruments for filing and official misconduct in connection with his work as a Manhattan narcotics detective in 2017 and 2018. Charges against Franco are currently pending and he is awaiting trial.

He was terminated from the NYPD in April 2020, after having been found guilty at a departmental trial.