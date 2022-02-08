Bronx high-rise fire: Ben Crump talks lawsuit seeking justice for victims, survivors

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A month after a fire in a Bronx high-rise took the lives of 17 people, including eight children, civil rights attorney Ben Crump was set to announce a major new lawsuit Tuesday morning.

Ahead of an 11 a.m. press conference, Crump told the PIX11 Morning News that the lawsuit was on behalf of the survivors, as well as the families of the victims, in an effort to get justice for the deadly blaze.

“We must do better by our marginalized citizens,” Crump said. “Why is it different when it’s Black people who suffer an injustice?” he added.

The attorney said the lawsuit will take aim at the building’s owner and the management company, who Crump said had a duty to keep residents safe by following proper heating and fire safety rules. New York City will not initially be named in the suit, but that could change, he said.

“We’re still investigating. Believe you me, if the city has culpability, we’re going to make sure that these Black people get full justice,” Crump said.

The attorney could not name a dollar amount being sought in the lawsuit during his interview. More details of the suit were expected to be released at the Tuesday morning briefing.

