Donations still pouring in for victims of devastating Bronx fire

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Donations continue to pour in for the victims of the Twin Parks fire that happened in the Bronx earlier this month.

The fire took the lives of 17 residents and, just down the block Friday, survivors lined up outside to take items home to their families.

Stephan Beauvogui said he’s grateful.

“I have the ball, the basketball for my children, and I have toothpaste and I have lots of stuff and I need everything,” Beauvogui said. “Good, good stuff.”



Several organizations provided fresh produce, baby products, essential items, and so much more to all families impacted. Bharati Kemraj, founder of The Bharati Foundation, helped organize.

“It’s our way of saying that we are here,” Kemraj said. “The fire may have happened, so many things are happening all around the Bronx where people are having a really tough time from unemployment to disasters to just personal issues, and we want to them let know that there are people who care.”

Gabriel De Jesus, president of the Bronx Community Partnership Council, said they’re also helping the victims stay connected through technology.



“We were blessed to help two girls who are in college and lost their laptops to the fire … so they could continue their school work,” De Jesus said.



All items are brand-new. Yadira Rodriguez is a resident who received some baby items.

“I’m so thankful for them for doing this for us, the nonprofit organizations trying to help people, and I can only say we’re thankful for that,” Rodriguez said.



Francesca Power-Lee, 14, is a volunteer and is happy to be giving back because she was once in the same position.



“When I was in third grade I remember losing everything in a fire also and I had to live in a shelter for a good two years and it really effected me, so I understand the pain they’re going through right now.”



This is only the beginning of the journey to recovery for these residents, but help will continue to pour in. On Monday, another round of distribution will take place.