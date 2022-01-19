FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Rap superstar Cardi B partnered with The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City to help pay for the funeral and burial costs of the 17 people killed in a high-rise building fire, the Mayor’s Fund announced on Wednesday.

Among other costs, the Grammy Award-winning artist will pay for repatriation expenses for some victims buried in The Gambia through the Mayor’s Fund’s Bronx Fire Relief Fund. Cardi B said that as a Bronx native, she felt compelled to do more to help the families devastated by the fire.

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” Cardi B said in a statement. “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City is the nonprofit arm of the mayor’s office, which collaborates with city agencies, institutional funders, and community-based organizations to “advance initiatives that improve the lives of New Yorkers,” according to its website. Following the deadly fire on Jan. 9, The Mayor’s Fund set up the Bronx Fire Relief Fund to crowdsource donations. To date, it has raised more than $2.5 million to support those affected by the fire.

Mayor Eric Adams commended Cardi B for stepping up to help her community.

“The resilience of this city reflects everyday New Yorkers who never turn their back on one another,” Adams said in a statement on Wednesday. “We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims. The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time.”

