FILE – Theaters line 45th Street in New York on May 13, 2020.(Credit: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting in July, when the curtains go up, the masks can come down.

All 41 of New York’s Broadway theatres will transition to a “mask optional” policy beginning next month, as city life continues its gradual return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The Broadway League announced the shift Tuesday. While the group encouraged audience members to continue to wear masks by choice, face coverings will not be mandated.

“Millions of people enjoyed the unique magic of Broadway by watching the 75th Tony Award Ceremony recently,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, in a statement. “Millions more have experienced Broadway LIVE in theatres in New York City and throughout the U.S., since we reopened last fall. We’re thrilled to welcome even more of our passionate fans back to Broadway in the exciting 22-23 season that has just begun.”

The change in mask protocol is the latest loosening of COVID-19 precautions on the Great White Way. Most theatres only suspended the requirement that patrons be vaccinated in early May.

However, Tuesday’s statement warned that masking protocols would be reevaluated on a monthly basis, and the mandate could be reinstated in August and beyond.