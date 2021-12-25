Broadway lovers get mixed bag on Christmas as COVID continues to impact shows

THEATER DISTRICT, Manhattan — There’s good news and bad news for Broadway lovers on Christmas night. “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” is reopening after a COVID-19 pause.

But The Music Man, now in previews, is dark both Christmas night and the day after.

Tina Turner fans were thrilled by that first bit of news.

“I was awestruck,” Michelle Beteta, a Tina Turner fan, told PIX11 News. “I couldn’t wait to get down here and get the tickets. I was so worried they were going to close down again.”

Broadway lovers who had been hoping to see “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” were so happy to hear that the tale of comeback and resilience from the global queen of rock was re-opening Christmas night — the show itself became a tale of comeback and resilience.

Theatregoers were busy at the box office buying tickets for tonight’s performance after Tina been shut down because of breakthrough COVID-19 cases among cast and crew.

And while Tina’s return is thrilling for some theater lovers, there was trouble in River City for others who’d been hoping to see previews of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

Foster tested positive and an understudy went on for her on Thursday, but Christmas night and Sunday night, the whole production has been shut down.

So far, the only three Broadway shows have been shut down permanently during the COVID-19 surge, “Waitress,” “Thoughts of a Colored Man” and “Jagged Little Pill.”

And tourists are hoping some of their favorites will reopen soon, preferably before they leave New York City.

To find the latest on which shows are open and which are not, you can go to bwaytoday.com.