NEW YORK (PIX11) – Chris Peluso, a Broadway actor who appeared in “Mamma Mia!” and “Wicked,” has died at the age of 40, his family confirmed to Playbill.

Playbill reported that Peluso stepped away from the spotlight back in 2022 to deal with schizoaffective disorder. His cause of death wasn’t revealed.

In addition to his roles in “Mamma Mia!” and “Wicked,” Peluso also starred in “Assassins,” “Lestat” and “Beautiful The Carole King Musical.”

Peluso is survived by his wife and two children.