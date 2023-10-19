NEW YORK (PIX11) — Everybody loves free pizza.

New Yorkers will have a chance to grab a free slice of pizza from Bleecker Street Pizza on Tuesday if they recycle an empty plastic bottle.

The pizzeria, located on Seventh Avenue South in Greenwich Village, partnered with Coca-Cola and other beloved pizzerias nationwide for the environmentally friendly initiative. Participants will receive a “cold 20-oz Coke beverage served in a 100% recycled plastic bottle” with their free slice.

The event is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to Time Out.

The “Toss In, Take Out” initiative kicks off in New York City but will travel to iconic pizzerias in Atlanta and Chicago.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.