EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The LEGOLAND Discovery Center inside American Dream is getting into the Halloween spirit, or as they like to call it, Brick-or-Treat.

Some new pieces of the Halloween attraction include a LEGO 4-D Halloween movie, where special glasses and some of your senses are required. Outside the theater – new Halloween LEGO characters, a LEGO pumpkin patch, and a chance for kids and grown-ups to create their own Halloween masterpiece.

It’s all part of the seasonal flavor that LEGOLAND Discovery Center has brought to thousands of LEGO fans since first opening in 2020.

“It’s been a repeatable thing that kids do,” said general manager Mike Taylor. “They come back for Halloween or come back for our Bricktacular Holiday.”

A massive city display takes center stage, cobwebs and all. More than a million and a half individual Lego pieces make up the cityscape of New York and New Jersey, from MetLife Stadium across the street to Ellis Island, to One World Trade Center.

“This attraction, it’s all built on LEGO bricks, which is what it’s all about,” said Taylor. “Kids love to build with LEGO, they’re coming out here, they’re building different items, different things, getting to explore both New Jersey and New York in our skyline behind us, just very iconic and amazing to kind of see what you can do, what you can create, and it builds on that creativity.”

LEGOLAND Discovery Center’s Brick-or-Treat runs through Halloween.