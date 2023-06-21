NEW YORK (PIX11) – Braxton T. Fleming, a New Jersey native and Stealth Bros & Co. CEO, became the first Black trans man to seal a deal with Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran on ABC’s “Shark Tank” in September 2022.

In the months since his episode, Fleming has kept busy. He went from selling hundreds of orders to now filling thousands of orders at a time. He also educates people about trans life on his Instagram.

“Most people think you get onto ‘Shark Tank,’ you land a deal, and you’re set, but if anything I work twice as hard. The exposure has been great, but almost immediately after my air date, I sold out of product,” Fleming recently told PIX11 News in an interview. “More people wanted to work with me because I’m linked to Corcoran and Cuban but ultimately it’s a business deal, an investment that you must work at.”

Since the launch of his company, Fleming has grossed over $600,000 in sales, gone into retail with CVS, and partnered with countless organizations like GLAAD and TD Bank. The 34-year-old became engaged, celebrated the birth of a child, and created The Stealth Bros Support Fund, which provides two individuals with $500 each to help with gender affirming finances. He also moved to a bigger house to help with his growing sales, which have jumped by 45% since his appearance on the show.

In his episode, almost immediately Fleming came out as transgendered to the panel of sharks. He explained how his company helped him in his personal journey as a man of trans experience.

Working as a licensed practical nurse (LPN), Fleming had said he was happy with his life but still felt uneasy, like something was missing. Then, one day on YouTube, he stumbled on a video of another trans man speaking about his transition. It resonated with him, and with the help of therapy and the coming out process, he began his transition.

Fleming said he was unhappy with the options for storing his testosterone and medical equipment. So he set out to create products that he and others could benefit from.

“With my nursing background, I was inadvertently assessing the people I would see on YouTube as patients. I saw people storing their sharps in old shoe boxes [which is unsafe] and I told my girlfriend at the time, ‘I’m going to do something about this,’” he said.

Stealth Bros & Co. launched in 2017. It now provides medical storage products for transgender, LGBTQ, diabetic, HIV, and IVF patients.

In his first year, Fleming was able to save enough money to pay for his top surgery. He has kept the company growing every year since.

But Fleming hit a wall. He wanted to get into retail and he secured a deal for CVS to carry his product, but he needed cash. He said retail insurance alone is $12,000 each year.

Then an opportunity came knocking when producers asked him to pitch his business on “Shark Tank.” He said he studied for months, watching old episodes to prepare himself.

“When I walked in there I just knew I was going to come out with a deal, I just knew it,” said Fleming.

Lori Greiner, “the Queen of QVC,” told Fleming he didn’t need a partner for his business. She felt he was going to do well with or without the help of the sharks.

Ultimately, Fleming walked out with a deal for a $200,000 investment in exchange for a 20% stake in his business.

Fleming said that everything has been a blessing but ultimately he wants people to know that LGBTQ people are just like everyone else.

“I’m so much more than trans. I live a regular life, I love my wife, I go to work, I take my kids to football practice, and take out the trash,” he said. “Just because someone is LGBTQ doesn’t mean we’re all rainbows. We all have our own individual style and at the end of the day we’re no different from you. We all go to the grocery store and live our life.”