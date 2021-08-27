BQE construction to begin; what drivers need to know:

By Monday morning, a stretch of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will have one less lane for vehicles.

That’s when the much-discussed project to remodel and reconfigure a 1.5-mile stretch of the busy road takes effect.

There will be two lanes instead of three in each direction from the Brooklyn Bridge to Atlantic Avenue.

The city has been telling drivers all month that the change is coming.

Transportation officials are advising vehicles to take the Brooklyn–Battery Tunnel.

After public meetings and expert recommendations in 2020, the mayor announced the reconfiguration this summer.

Work to patch and prop up parts is expected to continue. Another expert group along with public comment will shape a more long-term solution.

Click here to see plans for the next steps.

Reducing the lans cuts the weight on the bridge. It is expected to add 20 years to its life.

Weight limits for larger trucks are also being enforced.