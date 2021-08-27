BQE construction to begin; what drivers need to know:

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

By Monday morning, a stretch of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will have one less lane for vehicles.

That’s when the much-discussed project to remodel and reconfigure a 1.5-mile stretch of the busy road takes effect.

There will be two lanes instead of three in each direction from the Brooklyn Bridge to Atlantic Avenue.

The city has been telling drivers all month that the change is coming.

Transportation officials are advising vehicles to take the Brooklyn–Battery Tunnel.

After public meetings and expert recommendations in 2020, the mayor announced the reconfiguration this summer.

Work to patch and prop up parts is expected to continue. Another expert group along with public comment will shape a more long-term solution.

Click here to see plans for the next steps.

Reducing the lans cuts the weight on the bridge. It is expected to add 20 years to its life.

Weight limits for larger trucks are also being enforced.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

BQE construction to begin; what drivers need to know:

Obama portraits make their way to Brooklyn Museum

Saving a New York institution: Grand Prospect Hall

Driver charged after 6-year-old girl fatally struck crossing Brooklyn street: NYPD

6-year-old girl struck and killed by SUV on Brooklyn street: NYPD

See It: Flood waters turns streets to rivers in NY, NJ

More Brooklyn

Queens Videos

BQE construction to begin; what drivers need to know:

Queens Homecoming show gets Funkadelic

NYCHA residents blame Spectrum for eyesore

NYCHA residents in Queens sue NYC to force repairs

Thousands of Afghan refugees could be headed to Queens

8 shot when gunfire erupts at Bed-Stuy party

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter