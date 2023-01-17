NEW YORK (PIX11) — Teenage boys were stabbed in two separate incidents in New York City on Tuesday, police said.

In the most recent incident, a boy, 16, was stabbed multiple times by someone in a group of five people, officials said. He was attacked in Brooklyn near Sixth Avenue and 48th Street around 4 p.m. The teen was taken to a hospital in what police described as stable condition.

Another teenage boy was stabbed on Tuesday morning in Queens, police said. The victim, 17, was stabbed in the back around 9:15 a.m. He was taken from 34th Avenue and Parsons Boulevard to a hospital for treatment. Sources said the teenage victim was not cooperating with police.

Officials have not yet released any identifying information on the suspects in the stabbings.

