Boyfriend strangled woman found dead in trunk, sources say

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
body of woman found in trunk

Cops were at the scene after a woman’s body was found in the trunk of a vehicle.

A woman found dead in the back of a car trunk on Long Island was strangled by her boyfriend, law enforcement sources told PIX11.

Officers spotted four men carrying something out of a building in Queens early Wednesday. They followed the car and pulled it over in the Long Island town of Lawrence.

Police found the unconscious and unresponsive woman wrapped in a blanket in the trunk. She was pronounced her dead at the scene and her identity has not been released.

Law enforcement sources connected the incident with MS-13 gang activity.

The New York Daily News said the victim was a gang member.

The NYPD charged three people that were in the car: Allan Lopez, 22, with murder, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance; Gustavo Salmiento, 21 with murder and criminal possession of a weapon; and Rigel Velasla, 20, with murder.

A fourth person inside the vehicle was being questioned Wednesday; the victim’s boyfriend also faces charges, law enforcement sources said.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

LIRR officials: All aboard

L.I. Rep. Lee Zeldin talks run for NY governor, anti-Cuomo campaign ad

Mets fans hold 'vaccinated-only' Opening Day watch party

Long Island Expressway closed eastbound due to truck crash, rollover

LI's Old Westbury Gardens back open

Long Island woman tests positive for COVID after 2 vaccine shots

More Long Island

Queens Videos

NYPD defends use of no-knock warrants

Students at Queens charter school take home top honors in NY virtual robotics competition

Virtual Queens ‘Jobs Recruitment Fair’ is back on Thursday, April 15

Woman's body found in trunk of car

Men seen putting woman's body into trunk of vehicle; 4 in custody

Johnson & Johnson pause: How NYers feel about canceled appointments, blood clot risks

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter