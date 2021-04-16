Boyfriend strangled woman found dead in trunk, sources say

Cops were at the scene after a woman’s body was found in the trunk of a vehicle.

A woman found dead in the back of a car trunk on Long Island was strangled by her boyfriend, law enforcement sources told PIX11.

Officers spotted four men carrying something out of a building in Queens early Wednesday. They followed the car and pulled it over in the Long Island town of Lawrence.

Police found the unconscious and unresponsive woman wrapped in a blanket in the trunk. She was pronounced her dead at the scene and her identity has not been released.

Law enforcement sources connected the incident with MS-13 gang activity.

The New York Daily News said the victim was a gang member.

The NYPD charged three people that were in the car: Allan Lopez, 22, with murder, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance; Gustavo Salmiento, 21 with murder and criminal possession of a weapon; and Rigel Velasla, 20, with murder.

A fourth person inside the vehicle was being questioned Wednesday; the victim’s boyfriend also faces charges, law enforcement sources said.