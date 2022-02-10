Boyfriend shoots girlfriend’s father during fight in Hell’s Kitchen: NYPD

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police tape at a crime scene

File photo of police tape at a scene.

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A boyfriend shot his girlfriend’s father during a fight in Hell’s Kitchen Thursday morning, police said.

Authorities were called to the area near 10th Avenue and West 52nd Street around 11:15 a.m. A preliminary investigation revealed the couple had gotten into an argument and the boyfriend shot the father when he arrived at the location, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The investigation remained ongoing Thursday afternoon. It was not immediately clear if anyone was in custody.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

NYC restaurants push through pandemic struggles

Manhattan DA clarifies policies after a month of criticism

Harlem Hops offers local craft brews and scholarships

MTA bus hit by bullet in East Harlem

Harlem artists celebrate Black History Month

Off-duty NYPD officer shot in Harlem

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter