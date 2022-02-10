Boyfriend shoots girlfriend’s father during fight in Hell’s Kitchen: NYPD

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A boyfriend shot his girlfriend’s father during a fight in Hell’s Kitchen Thursday morning, police said.

Authorities were called to the area near 10th Avenue and West 52nd Street around 11:15 a.m. A preliminary investigation revealed the couple had gotten into an argument and the boyfriend shot the father when he arrived at the location, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The investigation remained ongoing Thursday afternoon. It was not immediately clear if anyone was in custody.

