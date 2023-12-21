PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A boy was so excited to see Santa that he ran straight to him during his visit to a Brooklyn hospital with firefighters.

The heartwarming moment was captured on video and shared by the hospital.

FDNY Engine 220 and Ladder 122 joined Santa during his visit to NewYork-Presbyterian/Brooklyn Methodist Hospital earlier this week.

Santa pulled up to the hospital in style, riding in one of Engine 220’s firetrucks.

