WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 7-year-old boy was injured after the car he was in crashed and overturned on Long Island on Monday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said the boy’s father, 37-year-old David Isaacs, was arrested for allegedly driving drunk. Officers responded to Eagle Avenue in West Hempstead around 3:52 p.m., where a BMW struck a parked Honda Pilot and flipped over, according to authorities.

Isaacs and his son were able to get out of the car after it overturned, according to authorities. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries and was released into the custody of a family member, police said.

Isaacs was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law and endangering the welfare of a child.

