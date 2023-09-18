Newark police are asking for the public’s help finding a 6-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing Monday. (Credit: Newark police)

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Newark police are asking for the public’s help finding a 6-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing Monday.

Police said Alimou Diallo was last seen inside his residence in the 600 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 2 a.m. His mother realized he was gone around 5 a.m., according to authorities.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and diaper.

Newark police are urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of Alimou Diallo to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.