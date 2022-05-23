NANUET, N.Y. (PIX11) — A toddler drowned in a backyard pool in Rockland County over the weekend, police said Monday.

Officers with the Clarkstown Police Department were called to the home on Tennyson Drive in Nanuet just after 8 p.m. on Sunday. Police at the scene found family members performing CPR on an unresponsive 2-year-old boy near the pool, officials said.

Officers and paramedics took over lifesaving measures and rushed the child to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Officials did not release the identity of the child and it was not immediately clear if the victim lived at the residence. A police investigation remained ongoing Monday.