BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 2-year-old boy died after sustaining trauma to his body and his mother’s boyfriend was arrested, police sources said on Tuesday.

Officers arrived at the scene on East 68th Street around 11:55 p.m. on Sunday, police said. They found the toddler unconscious and unresponsive with bruising to his stomach, according to authorities.

The child was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner deemed his death a homicide, officials said.

Police said Latrell Lewis, 23, was arrested and charged with murder in the boy’s death. Lewis was dating the boy’s mother, sources told PIX11 News.