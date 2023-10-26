WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection to an armed robbery at a Long Island dry cleaner, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The teenager is accused of entering Millennium Dry Cleaners in West Hempstead on Monday around 4:45 p.m., police said. The teen, once inside, then allegedly walked behind the counter and pulled out a handgun, according to authorities.

He fled from the store with cash, police said. Two employees who were inside the dry cleaner when the robbery occurred were not injured, according to authorities.

The teen was charged with first-degree robbery and is set to be arraigned Thursday.

