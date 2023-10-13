THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in the Bronx on Oct. 6.

The man got into a fight with a group of men on East Fordham Road in Belmont around 11:35 a.m., according to authorities. During the fight, the suspect stabbed the teenager in the stomach, police said.

The teenager was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital.

Police describe the man as being 5’9″ with braided hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

