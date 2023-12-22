NEW YORK (PIX11) – A 15-year-old boy was shot outside of a building on the Upper West Side Thursday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said the shooting around 7:30 p.m. on West 62nd Street. The teen was hit in the rib cage and grazed in the chest by bullets, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries, police said.

The suspect was last seen near 242 West 63rd St., according to authorities.

