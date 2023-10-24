MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting outside the Lexington Houses in East Harlem Monday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said they received the call around 8 p.m.

The teenager was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center. No arrests have been made.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.