FREEPORT, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 15-year-old boy allegedly stabbed one of his classmates after a fight broke out inside Freeport High School Wednesday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The teen is accused of using a box cutter to stab a 14-year-old boy, according to authorities.

The 14-year-old boy was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 15-year-old was charged with assault and possession of a dangerous weapon, police said. He will be arraigned Thursday.

