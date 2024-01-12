BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Train service was suspended in Brooklyn after a 14-year-old boy was killed subway surfing on Friday evening, officials stated.



“What happened today is heartbreaking, and our thoughts are with the teenager’s family,” New York City Transit President Richard Davey said. “Subway surfing kills. Another innocent life has been lost, and it should not happen.”

An MTA train operator was operating a Stillwell Avenue-bound F train when she noticed a body on the tracks near the Avenue N station in Brooklyn. The conductor activated the emergency brakes, MTA officials stated.



FDNY and NYPD first responders responded to the incident at 2:23 p.m., and power to the third rail was removed a short time later. Power was removed from North of Avenue P to the North of 18th Avenue, MTA officials stated.



A male teenager was discovered and pronounced deceased at the scene. An investigation remains ongoing, police officials stated.



The last confirmed subway surfing death was on Dec. 4, 2023.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.