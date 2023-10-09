BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested for throwing a brick at a moving northbound D train and smashing its windows, according to the NYPD.

Police said the incident happened near 62nd Street and New Utrecht Avenue on Sept. 26. The brick damaged the window of the train operator’s cabin, authorities said.

No injuries were reported. Police said the boy, along with two other unidentified men, fled the scene after throwing the brick.

The teenager was charged with reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

