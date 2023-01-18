CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — Two teens, a boy and a girl, were shot outside a Queens high school on Wednesday afternoon, an NYPD spokesman said.

The wounded girl, 16, was shot in the right ankle in the area of 207th Street near 116th Avenue and Linden Boulevard around 4:50 p.m., police said. The injured boy, 14, was shot in the right leg.

Both teens were taken to hospitals for treatment, officials said. They were both in what police described as stable condition.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, an NYPD spokesman said. Police also took a person of interest into custody. No identifying information was immediately available for that person.

PIX11 has reached out to the Department of Education for comment.

