BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a suspect wanted for robbing a 12-year-old boy of his cellphone in East New York on Sept. 24.

The victim was walking on Pennsylvania Avenue when the suspect approached him and wrapped his arm around him, according to authorities. The suspect then revealed the handle of a firearm and stole the cellphone, police said.

The suspect fled the scene on New Jersey Avenue, according to authorities. The boy was not injured.

Police describe the man as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, black pants and white sneakers.

