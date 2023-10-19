NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a driver after an 11-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing the street in North Bergen on Tuesday.

Video released by police shows a Gray Ford Explorer with tinted windows and New Jersey plates running into the boy while he was in the middle of a crosswalk around 8:15 a.m. The car was manufactured between 2020 and 2024, according to authorities.

A woman pushing a stroller is seen helping the boy out after the car leaves the scene. Police said they’re also looking to identify her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Bergen Police Department at 201-392-2100 or email at tips@northbergenpd.com.

