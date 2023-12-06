HOLBROOK, N.Y. (PIX11) – A truck driver is accused of DWI after he was seen going the wrong way and swerving across all lanes of traffic on the Long Island Expressway Tuesday night, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said 30-year-old Nicolas Lopez Gomez, of Elmhurst, was allegedly driving a box truck eastbound in the westbound lanes of the roadway near Exit 48 around 9:55 p.m. He drove the wrong way for four exits before cutting across the center median near Exit 52, according to authorities.

A patrol car with its lights and sirens on followed Gomez in the truck, police said, as it swerved across all lanes of traffic. The truck was stopped near Exit 62 in Holbrook after officers put down stop sticks, according to authorities.

Gomez was charged with DWI, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and reckless driving. He’s set to be arraigned Wednesday.

