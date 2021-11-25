Bowery Mission serves those in need on Thanksgiving

A full turkey meal isn’t always an option for many, but that’s where the Bowery Mission steps in; they work to make sure low-income New Yorkers can still experience the happiness and fulfillment of the holidays.

Thursday was their 142nd annual Thanksgiving celebration. Executive chef Raaffaele de Palma teamed up with around 200 volunteers to serve more than 1,000 meals to those in need. De Palma said it’s about putting a smile on someone’s face.

The pandemic has prompted the mission to make some adjustments to their long running tradition.

All volunteers must still wear masks and social distance.

