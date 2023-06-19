HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — To honor Juneteenth, thousands of books will be given out in each borough, highlighting black studies. It partners with the United Way, the Education Equity Action Plan Coalition, and New York City schools.

A converted school bus is going through all five boroughs filled with books. It also serves as an interactive moving museum of black history. A thousand books were given to kids in Harlem to get children excited to enjoy reading this summer.

The new bookmobile is parked on 125th Street. The program is called Black Studies: An Education for Me + You. It’s an interactive experience that was once a school bus, transformed into a mini library on the go.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Children get free books to take home. Books like From the Voices March on Washington, 90 Miles to Havana, and Votes for Women. The United Way of New York City president Grace Bonilla said the event celebrates black excellence and builds awareness about black studies in the curriculum in public schools.

This week, 5,000 free books related to Black Studies will be distributed to students in all five boroughs. It’s all thanks to the Education Equity Action Plan Coalition. The program launched in 2021. It introduces children grades pre-k to 12th to a diverse curriculum to learn about the contributions of black people in America and across the globe.

The Black Studies: An Education for Me + You bookmobile will be at the following locations:

June 17: York College (11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

June 19: 125th Street & 8th Avenue, Harlem (11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

June 23: Bay Avenue & Victory Boulevard, Staten Island (3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

June 24: Fordham Road & Grand Concourse, Bronx (11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

June 25: Tompkins Avenue between Hancock & Halsey, Brooklyn (11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)