GUYANA (PIX11) — The body of an NYPD officer was found after he went missing while on vacation in Guyana, police said Wednesday.

Officer Gladstone Haynes, a 17-year veteran of the NYPD, worked out of the 70 precinct, officials said. The NYPD had assisted in the investigation into Haynes’ disappearance.

He was visiting Orinduik Falls in Guyana on Sunday and may have drowned, local media reported. Members of the Guyana Defense Force Special Forces and local police also worked on the search for Haynes.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of one of our own — Police Officer Gladstone Haynes, a 17 year veteran assigned to the @NYPD70Pct who tragically died while on vacation in Guyana,” NYPD Assistant Chief Michael M. Kemper tweeted. “Our deepest thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends, & co-workers.”