The NYPD boats and helicopters are searching for a man in Far Rockaway waters Monday morning, officials said. (Dave Kimmel/PIX11)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police located the body of a man who vanished in the waters off of Far Rockaway, officials said Wednesday.

Berman Gutierrez, 30, disappeared while swimming on Monday. Family members had told PIX11 Gutierrez was 25.

On Monday, the FDNY marine and land units launched a search for Gutierrez. Then NYPD officers, boats and helicopters joined the search.

On Tuesday, police got a 911 call for a person spotted floating in Broad Channel. Nassau County officers responded and recovered a body. They identified the victim on Wednesday as Gutierrez.