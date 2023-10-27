NEW YORK (PIX11) – The body of a 13-year-old boy who went missing after jumping into the East River last week was found on Friday, a lawyer for the teen’s family said.

The boy’s body was found in the East River, according to the family’s lawyer, Sanford Rubenstein.

The teen jumped into the water at East 6th Street and East River Park in Manhattan last Friday, according to police. Witnesses said the boy never resurfaced.

NYPD helicopters, boats and divers searched for the boy last weekend.

It’s unclear why the teen might’ve jumped into the river.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.

PIX11’s Erin Pflaumer contributed to this report.