Body found in Bronx park: NYPD

RIVERDALE, the Bronx — Police discovered a body on the John Muir Trail Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The 27-year-old man was found lying face up near a stream inside Van Cortland Park in Riverdale, police said. The victim was clothes and showed no signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead the the scene.

Police are still investigating, and the medical examiner will determine the man’s cause of death. The man’s identity is also pending.

