Body found in barrel on NJ street ID’d as Bronx woman last seen on Wall Street: NYPD

by:

Posted: / Updated:
95 Wall Street in Manhattan, New York City

95 Wall Street in Manhattan, New York City. (Google Maps)

NEW YORK — A week after human remains were found in a large plastic barrel on residential New Jersey street, the NYPD has identified the body as a Bronx woman last seen in Lower Manhattan.

Police early Friday said the body was that of 42-year-old Nicole Flanagan, whose address was listed as Dekalb Avenue in the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, the last time Flanagan was seen before her death was near 95 Wall Street in Lower Manhattan.

The New York Post reported that surveillance video shows the same barrel being carted out of that same building the nigh before Flanagan’s body was found.

Police believe Flanagan was possibly an escort or prostitute.

Police discovered Flanagan’s remains in the large plastic container last Friday morning near Hobart Street and Teaneck Road in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

The woman’s cause of death had not been shared as of Friday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

