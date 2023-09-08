NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A body was found in Newark on Thursday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Newark police got a call about human remains on Elizabeth Avenue around 2:45 p.m., officials said.

The body was pronounced dead at the scene. The body is unidentified and the cause of death is pending an autopsy, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.