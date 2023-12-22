PRAGUE (PIX11) — One day after a history student killed 14 people at Charles University in Prague, police in the Czech Republic released body cam footage that showed them responding to the emergency.

A trolley whizzed by on the street, as SWAT teams loaded high-capacity magazines with bullets to use with their automatic weapons. They soon rushed into the philosophy department building at the university, which is near a town square popular with tourists.

Police said Friday the shooter was identified as David Kozak, 24, a student who was shooting from a fourth-floor balcony.

Police revealed Kozak’s father was found dead earlier Thursday and that Kozak has also been tied to the murders of a father and baby last week in Prague.

The footage at the university showed swarms of police racing inside the building and shouting orders before they discovered Kozak’s body on the fourth-floor balcony. It remains unclear if Kozak committed suicide or was killed by a police bullet.

The chief of Prague police said Kozak suffered catastrophic injuries. Along with the 14 people killed, 25 others were wounded by gunfire.

The police footage showed police officers breaking down a barricaded classroom to rescue students inside.

In another clip, a first responder was seen pulling a wounded woman outside on a gurney, as the victim moaned with pain.

The university violence was the worst mass shooting in the history of the Czech Republic.

The Mayor of Prague, Bohuslav Svoboda, said Thursday, “We always thought that this was a thing that did not concern us. Now it turns out that, unfortunately, our world is also changing, and the problem of the individual shooter is emerging here as well.”