NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some bodega owners in New York City want an extra layer of protection, in the form of firearms.

The union representing bodega owners said it has created a secret society that will train bodega owners and help them obtain permits to carry small guns.

United Bodegas of America said interested owners are already being trained by authorized instructors who are either military or ex-law enforcement members. Once trained, they can apply for a carry permit.

The union said bodega owners are facing unprecedented violence; being robbed, beaten and in some cases – murdered – in their stores. Sometimes, people have run into bodegas as a safe haven, seeking shelter.

“I think it’s a great idea for safety reasons, just in case someone else has a gun and comes in here. I can protect myself,” said bodega owner Edward Kim.

One New Yorker said she does not support guns in bodegas.

“Well, I’m not the biggest fan of guns number one, so personally, I’m kind of against it, but i can see how small businesses esp in a city like New York, would maybe have to invest in something like that to protect themselves,” said Karthik Pundhir.

The union said it’s doing this in the name of public safety to protect the owners and their businesses and the entire community.